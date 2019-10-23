County officials assist residents still suffering from storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two days have passed since an EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of the Mid-South, leaving several homeless or without power.

Cleanup continues for storm damage in Parkway Village, but now county leaders are stepping in to help.

Olivet Baptist Church on Knight Arnold road will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to function as a multi-agency resource center.

Officials said people affected by Monday's storm will have the opportunity to come in and receive the assistance they need to move forward.

“We’re there to provide any assistance that we can, that’s available, to help these citizens that have been affected by this storm to get the resources that they need," Brenda Jones, director of Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said.

Fallen trees, damaged homes and downed power lines still cover parts of Parkway Village, the hardest hit area of Shelby County.

That’s why several agencies around the Mid-South have come together to open a resource center at the Olivet Baptist Church on Knight Arnold Road for those looking for help following Monday morning’s storm.

“It goes case by case," American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter Director John Brown said. "Someone may need glasses, medicine or a c-pap machine."

Resources such as temporary housing will also be available,.

Officials with Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security said criteria to determine eligibility is up to the agency represented.

“The Tennessee Department of Human Services will have eligibility criteria, the Tennessee Housing Development agency will have eligibility criteria," Brenda Jones said.

Officials said they are still assessing damage to see if the county will be eligible for federal assistance. We’re told requests to the state have also been made.

“Please, I want to let you know that you are not alone," Jones said. "You are in our thoughts and our prayers, and we’re here to assist and provide you with whatever assistance is available."

The center will be open until Saturday, but we’re told they will keep the shelter open longer if needed. Officials encouraged people to come in person to see for themselves what services will be available.

Residents can use an online portal to report damage to the county.