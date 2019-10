× Bartlett mayor appoints new chief of police

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The city of Bartlett officially has a new police chief.

On Tuesday, Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald appointed Assistant Chief Jeff Cox as the city’s new chief of police.

The news comes just over two weeks after McDonald announced the retirement of former police chief Glen Williamson, who had served in the position for 30 years.

His last day will be January 3, 2020 at which time Cox will take over.