× Attempted murder charge filed following Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested this week following a shooting in Southeast Memphis.

According to police, a group of people were gathered at the Twin Oaks Apartments in the 3600 block of Old Street Court on October 10 when an argument broke out between Lorenzo Bailey and another man. That’s when the 45-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Several of the witnesses were able to identify the suspect for police and Bailey was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.