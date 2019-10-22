× Talented trio heading from Whitehaven to Knoxville

MEMPHIS– Whitehaven’s talented trio of linebackers, all commit to the same school, on the same night.

Bryson Eason, Martavious French and Tamarion McDonald all picking the Vols on Tuesday night. All three making their decisions within minutes of each other, on twitter.

This is a huge get for Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt as Eason and French are 4-star linebackers and McDonald is a 3-star linebacker/safety.

French and Eason were also committed to other SEC programs before having a change of heart, French to Arkansas and McDonald to Mississippi State.