Skull found belonging to Tennessee woman missing 10 months

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The skull of a Mid-South woman reported missing 10 months ago has been found in Gibson County.

Sarah Michelle Phillips, 22, left her home on Jan. 9 without her phone or her medications for diabetes.

A skull was found over the weekend near the Gibson and Crockett County lines, and the Memphis medical examiner confirmed the skull was that of Phillips.

No additional remains have been found.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and several local police departments are working together to find out what happened to Phillips.