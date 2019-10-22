× Powerball, Mega Millions drawings to begin in Mississippi in January

JACKSON, Miss. — Powerball and Mega Millions drawings will begin in the state of Mississippi on January 30, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Tuesday.

Drawings for both games will take place twice a week. Powerball drawings will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the Mega Millions drawings will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Mississippians will no longer have to cross into neighboring states to participate in these drawing-style games,” said Tom Shaheen, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC). “They will soon have the opportunity for a chance to play big jackpot games four times per week, as well as many secondary prizes.”

The first $80 million raised through the lottery will go towards infrastructure needs in the state. After that first 10-year period, the money will either go into the state’s general fund or be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund.