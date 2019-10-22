Police investigating string of car break-ins at U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis students pursuing higher learning were recently hit by low-down thieves.

Police said two men broke into roughly a dozen cars at around 4 a.m. in a student parking lot on Southern Avenue. Investigators haven’t said how they broke into the cars, but a bunch of items were taken.

“That’s a little ridiculous, I will say,” one student said. “That’s kind of shocking. Twelve cars in one night.”

Many students are on edge, particularly ones who get to campus early or simply use that lot every day. As for the victims, their fellow classmates feel sorry for them.

“A lot of kids are struggling,” another student said. “Not a lot of people can afford to replace a window or whatever happened to break into their vehicle.”

These break-ins happened last week, but police just released surveillance photos of the accused thieves Tuesday. One of the pictures shows both men leaving the parking lot in a getaway car.

“I would say to those thieves go out and get a job and be productive because you will get caught,” one student said.

Other students are confident they’ll be found, too. They’re encouraged by the fact that the bad guys were caught on camera.

“We’re all here for a purpose, and that’s to get somewhere higher in life, and that’s just not fair how they come about getting it … violating, taking your stuff that you do work for,” a student said.

If you know anything about these break-ins, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.