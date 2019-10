× Police investigating fatal shooting in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Authorities were called to a Cordova neighborhood early Tuesday morning following a shooting that proved fatal.

According to police, they responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Glen Park Drive just off of Raleigh Lagrance Road around 4:30 a.m. That’s where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

WREG is working to gather more information.