Milan man indicted in murder, rape of Cayce McDaniel

MILAN, Tenn. — A Milan man has been indicted in the murder and aggravated rape of a 14-year-old Cayce Lynn McDaniel more than 20 years ago.

Finis “Pete” Hill was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated rape after authorities said he abducted the girl from her home on the night of August 16, 1996.

On that night, authorities said McDaniel attended a back-to-school dance at her church. She later was dropped off at her home and disappeared sometime overnight. She was reported missing the next day by her mother, Cindy McDaniel.

Her body was never found and no arrests were ever made.

Milan police reignited their investigation around the 20-year anniversary of her disappearance. Then in July 2018 police publicly named Hill as a suspect, adding he had been one since Cayce disappeared.

“His name had come up about being in certain places where Cayce was and her family, so he’s kind of been on the radar of law enforcement for a long time.”

Several months later, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched McDaniel’s former home for more than three hours using new technology to test for evidence that could help them find out what happened to the teen. Police said a lot of the home, including the floorboards and wall panels, are the same as when the little girl disappeared back in 1996.