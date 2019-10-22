Man arrested after boy accidentally shoots brother

Posted 10:59 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, October 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Parkway Village man was arrested after the accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old boy by his younger brother back in May.

Tyree Washington was charged with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child neglect involving serious bodily injury after the six-year-old found his 9 mm handgun. The gun was reportedly unsecured in a drawer in the children’s bedroom.

The child accidentally shot and killed his brother, Steven Brunson Junior, police said.

Washington was indicted in August and arrested this week.

A mugshot was not available at the time of posting.

