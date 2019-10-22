× Man accidentally shoots himself outside Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accidental shooting in the Memphis Zoo parking lot sent a man to the hospital Tuesday.

Police say a man accidentally shot himself and was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries. No one else was injured.

According to a zoo spokesperson, a patron was entering the zoo and had gun in his pocket.

When he went to get his ID, he accidentally made the gun go off, striking him in the leg.

It is not illegal to have a gun in the zoo, but it must be checked when a person enters the zoo.