Live at 9: Energy-saving tips, Collage Dance Collective, Mary Salsberg & Vaneese Thomas

Energy-saving tips

The Tennessee Valley Authority wants to help make sure you lower your energy bills this season while keeping your home nice and cozy. Jim Purcell joined us with some tips.

The Collage Dance Collective

The Collage Dance Collective is using their 10th anniversary season to bring their trademark style of innovation and tradition to audiences old and new.

Author Chat with Mary Salsberg

Psychotherapist Mary Salsberg went through a divorce and then was involved in an almost 25 year affair with a married man. In her new book, she talks about why someone who counseled other on infidelity chose to have an affair.

Music with Vaneese Thomas

A legend in her own right, Vaneese Thomas's career spans more than half a century, and now she's back in Memphis to debut her new album this week.

