Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

GEORGIA — Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to the hospital after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia, Monday night.

Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture, Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center, said in a statement Tuesday.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” Congileo said.

This is the second time this month Carter, 95, has taken a fall in his home.