James Wiseman named to AP preseason All-America men's team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis freshman James Wiseman was one of five players named to the The Associated Press preseason All-America team Tuesday.

The 7-1 Wiseman, who played for East High School before joining the Tigers, was widely regarded as the top prospect of the 2019 recruiting class and gave Penny Hardaway a huge boost in his second season as Memphis’ coach by opting to play for his hometown college.

Wiseman has good mobility for his size, can create his own shot and has been projected to be the No. 1 in pick in next year’s NBA draft.

He is joined by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, high-scoring Marquette senior guard Markus Howard, Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora and Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell on the five-player team.

The Associated Press’ 2019-20 preseason All-America men’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 65-member national media panel (key 2018-19 statistics in parentheses):

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, senior, 65 of 65 votes (18.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 5.2 apg, 84.0 ft pct, 1.0 steals)

Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 180, senior, 57 (25.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct, 89.0 ft pct, 3.5 3-pt fg/game, 1.1 steals)

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 6-7, 225, junior, 47 (17.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Myles Powell, Seton Hall, 6-2, 195, senior, 47 (23.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 36.0 minutes, 84.0 ft pct, 2.0 steals)

James Wiseman, Memphis, 7-1, 240, freshman, 32 (Memphis East HS: 25.8 ppg, 14.8 rpg, 5.5 blocks, 1.3 steals)