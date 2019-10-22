× Flight, B.B. King’s named among best US restaurants by TripAdvisor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is home to two of the top restaurants in the United States, according to Trip Advisor reviewers.

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar made the No. 12 spot for Best Fine Dining Restaurant. Flight, located on Main Street downtown, was No. 5 on the list last year.

B.B. King’s Blues Club on Beale Street took the No. 21 spot for Best Everyday Dining.

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants are based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews. This year, the awards recognize 584 total restaurants globally and 75 U.S. restaurants.

