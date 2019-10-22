× Family of man shot in back by business owner speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than one week after a local business owner was charged with murder for shooting a man accused of stealing from his business, the victim’s family is speaking out.

The legal team and family of LaMorris Robinson will admit that he wasn’t always an angel. He had just gotten out of prison after what they call an “extended term” when he allegedly stole a small chainsaw from a business on Mt. Moriah last week.

That’s when police said Charles Kalb shot him in the back with an illegal sawed off shotgun. Investigators said Robinson was unarmed.

Kalb is now charged with murder, and Robinson’s family wants this case to be about their lost loved one, not his past mistakes.

“Mr. Robinson was shot in the back, fleeing a scene,” said Howard Manis, the Robinson family’s attorney. “The law is clear in the state of Tennessee. This is not about Mr. Robinson; this is about Mr. Kalb. And we will make sure our case is about Mr. Kalb.”

Kalb is out of jail, despite facing a first-degree murder charge, after paying part of a $1 million bond.

Robinson’s family was emotional Tuesday morning, but they wouldn’t react to Kalb being a free man.

“Whether the judge’s bond is appropriate, I’ll leave that up to the discretion of the court of appeals,” Manis said. “I don’t think that’s something that the family needs to get in the middle of.”

Robinson’s family opted not to talk Tuesday, instead allowing their attorney to speak on their behalf. But they still made their feelings clear: LaMorris did not receive true reform, despite a long sentence in prison.

They feel he had a lack of options upon his release.

“We as a society need to step forward and force our politicians and our leaders to evaluate whether or not we’re doing an effective job helping all individuals get back on their feet and become productive citizens,” Manis said.

Kalb’s next court date is set for next Friday.

As for Robinson’s criminal background, the TBI sent us his record, and it’s 25 pages long and includes drug and weapons charges.

He was also considered a violent sex offender.