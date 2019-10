Severe weather alerts issued for several Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued weather alert for several Mid-South counties.

A Tornado Watch is active for Cross, Mississippi, St. Francis, Craighead, Phillips, Crittenden, Lee, Poinsett, Coahoma, Tate, Desoto, Tunica, Quitman, Dyer, Shelby, Lauderdale and Tipton counties until 9 a.m. Monday, October 21.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Craighead, Poinsett and Mississippi counties until 6 a.m.

Lee, St. Francis, Poinsett, Crittenden and Cross counties are under a separate alert until 5:45 a.m.