Former Tennessee state Sen. Reginald Tate dies at 65

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Tennessee state Sen. Reginald Tate has died, Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators Chairman G. A. Hardaway said Monday.

Tate, a Memphis Democrat who often voted with Republicans, represented District 33 in the General Assembly from 2006 until 2018, when he was defeated by Katrina Robinson following controversial comments he made about his party.

“I was saddened to hear of Senator Tate’s sudden passing. I share my condolences with his family, friends and those who loved him most,” Sen. Robinson said in a statement. “This is a sad day for Shelby County and our entire state. Thanks for 12 years of service to District 33.”

Tate served on several committees including the Senate Commerce, Labor and Agriculture Committee; the Finance, Ways and Means Committee; the Joint Fiscal Review Committee and served as Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee and of the Shelby County Delegation. He was president and CEO of the Accent by Design architectural firm.

Parkinson said he and Tate had carried meaningful legislation that made a difference in people’s live across Tennessee. Secretary of State Tre Hargett said on Twitter that Tate was “known for his ability to work with anyone and everyone interested in the future progress of Memphis and Tennessee.”

Sen. Reginald Tate served his community and our state with great devotion and passion. Our hearts are broken to hear of his passing. Reggie was not just a colleague—he was a friend to all. It didn’t matter which side of the aisle you were on; we were all here to serve Tennessee. — Mark E. Green MD (@DrMarkGreen4TN) October 21, 2019