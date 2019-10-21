× Memphis soldier killed in El Paso shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old soldier from Memphis was shot to death over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, according to information from the Army, family members and local media.

Spc. DeAngelo Monteza Meriweather, 21, an information technology specialist from Memphis who was stationed at Fort Bliss, was killed Saturday, according to a news release from the Army.

Meriweather joined the military in 2017, had been awarded several medals and recently returned from a deployment to the Republic of Korea.

His cause of death was not specified by the Army, but a family member said it was related to a shooting in El Paso.

KTSM reports that Joseph Anthony Rocha, 17, is suspected of shooting and killing Meriweather at about 1:51 a.m., according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department. Rocha allegedly wounded four other people and barricaded himself inside a house during a party.

Rocha was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a murder charge. His bond has been set at $1 million.