Manhunt Monday: Who killed Cornelius Williams?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is coping with months of grief while still pressing for answers in her son's murder.

Sondra Green spends her days thinking about the conversation she had with her son on News Year's Eve. She never imagined that would be the last time she would be hear his voice.

Green and her son, 29-year-old Cornelius Williams, had plans to bring in the new year together as a family on Beale Street — but Williams never showed.

"I thought he was with his lady friend kicking it, having a nice time," Green said.

It wasn't until the next day that her aunt broke the news. Cornelius had been killed.

Memphis police say Williams attended a house party in North Memphis instead. Detectives say it was at that house party that he and another man got into a fight.

When Williams left, he was walking home when someone shot him. His body was found several hours later on New Years Day in a grassy area on Russelwood Drive, just a few feet from his home.

"My son laid out there all night, cold, and I know he was crying for his mommy, and I think you are less than a man or a woman, whoever did it," Green said.

Williams' murder was the first murder of 2019. His mother just wants to knew who killed her son and why.

If you know who killed Cornelius Williams, you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.