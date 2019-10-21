Live at 9: Latino Memphis, Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean, major earthquakes & J.J. Hairston

Latino Memphis

On the heels of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Latino Memphis is already looking ahead as they continue their work here in the Mid-South. Mauricio Calvo joined us to talk about the ongoing issues concerning the southern border and immigration policies on Live at 9.

Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean

LeMoyne-Owen College selected an interim president to lead the school during their search for someone to fill the position permanently. Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean was tapped for the role. She stopped by Live at 9 to talk about her role and plans for the future.

A major earthquake in Tennessee

While most of the earthquakes in Tennessee are small, scientists says there's a chance a major one could occur in the next 50 years. Geologist Gary Patteron stopped to discuss just how prepared we are for that.

For more information on how to create an earthquake preparedness kit visit here or here.

Music with J.J. Hairston