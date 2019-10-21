× Grizzlies give back to Memphis community

MEMPHIS — It was a very busy Monday for the Memphis Grizzlies…and it started early.

New coach Taylor Jenkins and his coaching staff buying up 500 tickets to the team’s home opener Friday night and giving those tickets away early this morning with fans, despite the rainy weather, waiting in line for the chance to see the new look Grizz.

“Just to pack this arena. Everyone’s been waiting for this game, to have people come out in the rain, early, it just speaks to the love this city has for the team. That’s exciting for us coaches, to create this opportunity for so many people to come to the game,” said Jenkins.

But the day was just getting started for Jenkins and the Grizz.

After an afternoon practice, the whole team paid a visit to Bethel Grove elementary school to help volunteer.

They did a little bit of everything from building shelves and assembling furniture to painting and gardening during the Grizzlies CONNECT Day of Service.

“It just allows us to go out and give back, honestly. We’re all having fun,” said Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant.

“It’s fun and exciting. You get to build relationships with people in the community. People that you see everyday. People, when you go into the store doing everyday things, and those are the people that matter. We play a game for a living if we’re being honest and the things we do in the community not only affects us but it affects future generations as well,” added forward Solomon Hill.