× Cohen pushes for federal assistance after storms damage city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen is trying to get federal assistance for those in his Memphis district affected by Monday morning’s storms.

He’s asking Shelby County emergency officials for a detailed report of the damage so federal disaster relief is made available quickly.

While no damage assessment has been made in the city, the National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph ripped through the Parkway Village area around 6:40 a.m., tearing a path of more than a mile and severely damaging an apartment complex.

Damage including trees on homes was reported across Memphis and the Mid-South.

Cohen says he’s grateful no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported.