× Bite Squad to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Know a family who might need a little extra help this holiday season? If so, then Bite Squad needs your help!

Last year during Thanksgiving week, Bite Squad mobilized their employees to take meals to more than 2,000 local families. This year they hope to feed 4,000 meals to families in need.

Here’s where you come in. From October 21 to November 5, you can nominate a family to receive a meal during the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you’re ready to make a difference, click here.