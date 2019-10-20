× Victim shot, suspect on the run after shooting at Beale Street club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a club on Beale Street left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers were flagged down at 3:30 a.m. to the Orchid Club at 642 Beale, a few blocks east of the entertainment district.

A witness told police that two men were fighting and both drew their weapons, but decided to fight one-on-one. As the men were giving their weapons to others nearby, the victim punched the suspect in the face. At that point the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the abdomen.

A third man drove the suspect away, then returned to the scene and was charged as an accessory after the fact, according to an affidavit.

The suspected shooter has not been identified, police said.