Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Arkansas shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old wanted in connection with one of three fatal shootings in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas was arrested Sunday, police said.

Tre’von Hill was one of three suspects wanted in the killing of Donameka Ballard near East Garland Avenue and Sixth Street on Friday.

Hill was taken into custody at an apartment on Joyner Drive, police said.

He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Helena-West Helena police are still searching for Tyranza Young and Kylan Williams, who are also believed to be involved in Ballard’s shooting.

Ballard’s killing took place just an hour after Jamarius Reese was found shot to death Friday in Helena-West Helena. Antwon Mooney was found shot to death Saturday night.