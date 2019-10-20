× Sausage pulled from shelves due to possible contamination

Several varieties of Great Value brand sausage have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination, the USDA says.

George’s Prepared Foods of Caryville, Tenn. is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products.

The sausage was produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

These items were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide.

The USDA says they have no confirmed reports of illness from the products. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.