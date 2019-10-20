× Police: Man opens fire after crash, threatens to “shoot up house” where family hid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Raleigh man pulled a gun on a family after a car crash, then started shooting and threatening to “shoot up” the house where the driver and her four children ran to hide.

Eddie Cole, 22, is charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.

Investigators say Cole and the family were involved in a crash Thursday on St. Elmo Avenue.

According to the arrest affidavit, after the crash, Cole approached the family as they were trying to get out of their car, pulled a gun and slammed the door shut.

Court records reveal the family escaped the car through the passenger side, and ran to a nearby house in fear for their lives.

That’s when police say Cole got on top of the woman’s car and smashed her windshield, then screamed to the owner of the home where the family was hiding out to send them back outside, threatening, “I will shoot up your house.”

“Oh, I was hoping wasn’t nobody killed or dead with all those cars I seen,” one neighbor, who only wanted to be referred to as Felicia, told WREG. “I seen flashing lights, so I came to the door. There were police everywhere.”

Police eventually showed up and arrested Cole. They say he admitted to smashing the car windshield, having a gun and threatening to shoot up the neighbor’s house, but denied firing any shots.

“When you hear things like that, it’s always gonna kind of put a little something on your mind,” Felicia said. “But it’s not gonna force me to move or anything like that… I’m just glad that everybody was OK and nobody got hurt.”

WREG stopped by the address listed for Cole in court documents, but a woman inside – who would only speak to us through the door – disappeared and never came back.

Cole is being held on a $50,000 bond. He will be in court Monday.