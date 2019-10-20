× New Orleans sets blasts to clear cranes at hotel collapse site

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials set off a series of explosions Sunday to topple two cranes that had been looming precariously over the ruins of a partially collapsed hotel.

The demolition was carried out Sunday afternoon, a little more than a week after the shocking collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel that was being built near a corner of the city’s historic French Quarter. Loud blasts boomed over the city skyline as most of one crane appeared to fall to the ground and part of another appeared after the controlled blasts to still be dangling atop the hotel.

The two cranes were badly damaged when the hotel’s upper floors had collapsed onto each other on Oct. 21. Three workers died in the collapse.

Officials had feared earlier that the cranes would come down on their own, possibly hitting nearby buildings or severely damaging underground gas and electric lines.

Officials had originally planned to topple the cranes Friday, then pushed back the demolition to Saturday and then to Sunday when officials said the cranes were more damaged than previously thought. Workers have been going up in a basket to place explosives on the crane and assess the situation.

“As they got up and got closer they found out some things about it that have changed the way they are going to take it down … and that’s going to take a little longer for them to accomplish,” he said. “The cranes are more damaged than they thought.”

The Hard Rock Hotel under construction at the edge of the historic French Quarter partially collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three workers and sending debris into the street. Clouds of dust billowed up as workers inside ran from the building that day.

While the rest of the building will also have to be dealt with, the cranes — one around 270 feet (82 meters) high, the other about 300 feet — have been the more immediate point of concern. Experts, including engineers who worked on demolitions following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, were called in to try to come up with a plan to clear the site and prevent the cranes falling on their own, at risk of further injury and damage.

On Thursday, officials announced plans to attach explosives to the cranes. If the plans succeed, the towers will drop vertically and spare nearby buildings such as the Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club, both built in the 1920s, and a key gas line that runs under the street.

“We’ve told you that this is a very dangerous building. The cranes are still in a precarious situation,” McConnell said.

McConnell said at least one of the cranes on Saturday was leaning more than the day before.

“It shifted and didn’t come back, which tells me it’s weakening,” he said.

Two bodies remain in the hotel’s unstable wreckage and Mayor LaToya Cantrell said recovering the remains would be a priority once the cranes are down.