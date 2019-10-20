Man dead after shooting in Helena-West Helena; third killing this weekend

Posted 4:03 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, October 20, 2019

(submitted photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a wrecked vehicle in a ditch Saturday night in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, police said.

Antwon Mooney, 27, is the third man killed in little more than two days during a spate of violence in the small Delta town, population 12,000.

Police say Mooney was shot multiple times, but was still responsive when they found him at 10:22 p.m. at North Third Street and East Baldwin Avenue as they responded to a call of shots fired.

He was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No one is in custody and police didn’t release information about a shooter.

Jamarius Reese, 20, and Donameka Ballard, 24, were both killed Friday in shootings that happened an hour apart in Helena-West Helena. Police have not reported making any arrests in those cases. Two more men were also shot late Friday night, though both were reportedly in non-critical condition.

Police haven’t said whether any of the shootings are related.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.