Woman missing from Marianna, Arkansas home

Posted 2:15 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, October 19, 2019

Annie Lee Hampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marianna, Arkansas woman  has been missing since Friday morning, Marianna police say.

Annie Lee Hampton, 66, was reported missing by her home care nurse at 7:30 a.m. Friday. She was last seen at her home at North Anna Strong Circle.

Police say she has dementia, liver damage and epilepsy.

Officers came out and tried to call her, but there was no answer. Her family says that her phone is off and hasn’t been working in days. She was supposed to get the phone fixed.

Her car is gone, but her purse, wallet and medication were left behind.

She suffers from dementia, liver damage and epilepsy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.