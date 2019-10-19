× Woman missing from Marianna, Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marianna, Arkansas woman has been missing since Friday morning, Marianna police say.

Annie Lee Hampton, 66, was reported missing by her home care nurse at 7:30 a.m. Friday. She was last seen at her home at North Anna Strong Circle.

Police say she has dementia, liver damage and epilepsy.

Officers came out and tried to call her, but there was no answer. Her family says that her phone is off and hasn’t been working in days. She was supposed to get the phone fixed.

Her car is gone, but her purse, wallet and medication were left behind.

