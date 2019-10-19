× SCSO investigates attempted car theft in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted car theft in Cordova.

Deputies responded to the scene at the Circle K in the 1700 block of Whitten Road. The attempted theft happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night.

SCSO says that the victim was trying to return a movie rented from Redbox when the suspect tried to drive off in the victim’s car.

The victim was able to jump into the car and stop the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene.

SCSO says that someone fired a shot during the incident, but it is unclear who it was. No one was injured during the attempted theft.