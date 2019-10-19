× Memphis Tigers take down Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers came out full-throttle and literally never looked back as they cruised past Tulane for a huge win Saturday, 47 to 17.

Memphis scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions in a West Division showdown at the Liberty Bowl.

Quarterback Brady White finished with 358 yards and five touchdowns.

Kenneth Gainwell became the first player in FBS history to have over 100 rushing yards and over 200 receiving since 1997.

The Tigers were fresh off a controversial first loss of the season last week, and Coach Mike Norvell admitted the team “got our butts kicked” by Tulane last year.

But he said said this team was eager to get back on the grid-iron.