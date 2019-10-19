× Memphis 901 FC loses final season match to Louisville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis 901 FC lost its final match of the season 1-2 at home to Louisville City FC on Saturday night to finish its inaugural season in 15th with 34 points.

Louisville outshot Memphis 17-9 and attempted 250 more passes.

Headed into the match the 901 FC’s had no chance at the playoffs, but the team still looked determined against Louisville.

Midfielder, Marcus Epps was the most dangerous player on the pitch in the first half.

He nearly broke through moments after kickoff and eventually opened the scoring nine minutes in.

Epps sliced through the Louisville defense with ease, before scoring from 20 yards to break the deadlock.

Minutes later, Adam Najem found Epps with a well-placed pass and caught Louisville caught out of position again.

Epps was in ideal position to score but he mistimed the shot and Louisville goalkeeper, Chris Hubbard easily made the save in the center of the goal.

Louisville slowed the game down around the 25-minute mark and began to dominate possession.

LCFC forward, Brian Ownby made two runs into dangerous positions but blasted his shot wide on both occasions.

Ownby continued to pose a threat to 901 FC’s backline and won a freekick, 10 minutes before the half.

Set-piece specialist Nial McCabe stepped up to take the freekick 35 yards from goal.

He sent in an in-swinging cross and Devon Williams rose up to glance the cross off his head, past Scott Levene to tie the game.

Louisville continued to dominate possession and maintained momentum headed into the second half.

Epps started the second half the same way he started the first, by terrorizing the Louisville defense.

He nearly scored, seven minutes in, from a Marc Burch corner kick, but his header drifted high and wide.

The match slowed and was mainly played in the midfield for the next 20 minutes.

In the 78th minute, Antoine Hoppenot pulled LCFC ahead.

Ownby stole the ball off Burch at the end-line and slotted a pass to Magnus Rasmussen.

The midfielder hit a first-time shot and Levene saved, only to watch the ball bounce to Abdou Thiam.

Thiam whiffed the shot but, Hoppenot was in position to tuck the rebound past Levene.

Memphis attempted to rally in the final ten minutes.

Louisville packed players in their own half and saw out the remainder of the match.

The Memphis players were clearly frustrated as the loss means they finished the season with four straight losses.