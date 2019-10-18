Week 9 High School football highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The following contains highlights from week 9 of the high school football season across the Mid-South.

Briarcrest remains unbeaten improving to 8-0 with their 35-6 win over Cordova.

Houston also stays undefeated improving to 8-0 with their 44-6 win over KIPP.

ECS rolls past St. George's winning 49-6. The Eagles are now 7-1 on the season.

It was senior night at FACS and Crusaders Jordan Johnson was surprised by his brother, Staff Sergeant James Johnson Jr. who got to see his Jordan play for the first time since he's been deployed during Jordan's high school years. The Crusaders would go on to beat Harding 34-21.

In Mississippi, Olive Branch topped rivals Southaven 38-14.