Two men killed in Helena-West Helena shootings

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two men were killed in two separate shootings Friday afternoon, police in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas said.

Both shootings are believed to be retaliatory, police said. They may be related, but authorities are still working to confirm that.

The first call came in at 10:54 a.m. on Park and Dinan, where police said a victim in his mid-20s was shot five times in the back, and once in his shoulder. Paramedics tried to save him on the scene but he later died.

The second shooting came in at 11:48 a.m., at Sixth and Garland. That man was shot in his chest while in a front yard.