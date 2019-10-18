× Suspect in woman’s Highland Heights murder caught in Louisiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in a woman’s shooting death in Memphis was captured by U.S. marshals Friday in Louisiana.

Daruis Withers was wanted for first-degree murder, three charges of attempted first-degree murder and weapons charges in the Oct. 7 death of Victoria Leisure.

Withers was captured in Harvey, Louisiana without incident and taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

Leisure was killed in the 3400 block of Lamphier Avenue in Highland Heights. The Marshals Task Force in Memphis took on the case Oct. 11.