Southaven shooting sends man to hospital, puts schools on lockdown

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man is in critical condition Friday after a shooting that briefly put some Southaven schools on lockdown.

Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on Idlebrook Cove. Two men got into an argument, and one pulled a gun and shot the other man, police said.

The victim is in critical condition at Regional One, and the suspect is in custody.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown for a short time.