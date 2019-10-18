× President Trump to make Mississippi appearance next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump will make a stop in Tupelo, Mississippi, in a campaign event for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, according to a post on Reeves’ Twitter account.

The rally will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the BancorpSouth Arena, Reeves said.

Reeves is running for Mississippi governor against Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic candidate. The general election is Nov. 5.

One of Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., is scheduled to appear elsewhere in Mississippi for a Reeves fundraiser this month, along with his girlfriend, former Fox News contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle .

Trump visited Mid-South last October at a Southaven rally to support the election of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.