Ole Miss faculty senate votes 'no confidence' in board that hired Boyce

OXFORD, Miss. — It’s a rocky start for recently appointed University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

Boyce, a former commissioner on the Board of the Institutions of Higher Learning, was paid nearly $90,000 to find a chancellor for the university, but was instead appointed to the position earlier this month.

Now the school’s faculty senate has weighed in on the matter, with a vote of “no confidence” in the board that hired him.

Friday, students at the university hurried from one class to another, while workers were busy getting The Grove ready for fans attending Saturday’s football game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The scene was a far cry from a week ago, when dozens of students gathered to protest the appointment of Boyce as university chancellor, his appointment by the Institutions of Higher Learning corrupt and illegitimate.

“The issue isn’t about Glenn Boyce himself as chancellor,” said Olivia Hawkins with Abolish IHL. “He could be a great guy, he could be a terrible chancellor. We don’t know ’cause we don’t really know anything about him. The real problem with this is that the IHL took a huge overstep in this process.”

Thursday, the faculty senate voted “no confidence” in the IHL board’s process and also voted “no confidence” in the IHL board’s conduct.

Regardless, Glenn Boyce has assumed the position of chancellor, with a salary just shy of $1 million a year.

Boyce has yet to publicly address students, something that doesn’t sit well with students we talked with.

“I don’t think he believes 100% that he was even in there, put in place fairly, because he hasn’t even come out and address us as the people,” Ole Miss freshman Keil Moss said.

“We need somebody that’s going to hear the student’s words,” sophomore Johnathan Sullivan said. “We need somebody who’s going to be able to sit down and understand and reason with students rather than voting himself in the office.”

Boyce has, however, spoken with the Associated Press regarding student protests against his appointment, telling them in part, “We’re a campus of free expression. Obviously, this is not the way I would have liked to have come in.”

Friday, we asked if Chancellor Boyce would grant us an interview but we were told he had “back to back” meetings and was unavailable.

But he did send out a statement to the university, introducing himself to the community.

“In the last two weeks, it hasn’t escaped me that there are passionate feelings about who leads the University of Mississippi. And rightly so. I’m passionate about that as well. I just hope that the people who care about this university will judge my tenure as chancellor based on the results that we deliver,” Boyce said, in part.

Organizers of Abolish IHL say they plan to keep up pressure to force Boyce to step down and aren’t ruling out more demonstrations.