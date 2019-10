× Lady Gaga tumbles off stage during Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS — It was a scary moment for fans at the Lady Gaga show in Las Vegas on Thursday after the star fell of the stage during the performance.

Video from Lady Gaga’s Enigma Show appeared to show the singer climbing into a fan’s arms before he lost his balance. Both tumbled off the stage into the crowd below.

Fans on Twitter noted that after the incident the singer continued her performance.