FedEx launches first drone delivery trial

Drone deliveries take flight in a first-of-its-kind trial with FedEx in Virginia. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a first for FedEx that’s giving new meaning to “air mail.”

A FedEx package was delivered by an aerial drone to a home in Christiansburg, Virginia on Friday, in what the Memphis-based company says was the first scheduled residential drone delivery in the United States.

The drone was piloted by Wing Aviation in collaboration with FedEx Express.

So far, the service is only available to select customers in Christiansburg as part of a trial service.

FedEx is also conducting drone operations at the Memphis International Airport as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Unmanned Aircraft System IPP, to generate data to help inform future policymaking,

