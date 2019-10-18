× Donald Trump Jr. to raise money for Mississippi GOP governor nominee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — One of President Donald Trump’s sons is scheduled to attend a fundraising event for Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee for Mississippi governor.

News outlets report Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle, will appear Oct. 24 at the Longleaf Plantation hunting lodge near Hattiesburg. Tickets are $500 each.

President Trump has tweeted twice that he is endorsing Reeves, the current lieutenant governor.

Reeves faces Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, the Constitution Party’s Bob Hickingbottom and independent candidate David Singletary in the Nov. 5 election.

Mississippi law prohibits the current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, from seeking a third term.