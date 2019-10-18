City Watch issued for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for a missing woman who disappeared Thursday afternoon.

Kalicia Gilcrease was last seen in the 200 block of Brick Cottage around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said they are concerned because Gilcrease suffers from mental issues and has the mental capacity of a five-year-old child.

She’s described as being 5’7″, 221 pounds with dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black and purple shoes.

If you see her, contact Missing Persons at (901) 545-2677.

