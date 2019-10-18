× Business owner charged with killing shoplifter gets $1M bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville man charged with first-degree murder for killing someone allegedly stealing from his business appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Several family and friends of Charles Kalb appeared in court in support of the 56-year-old.

Kalb is charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Lamorris Robinson Wednesday afternoon. After much discussion, a judge gave him a bond of $1 million.

“Here in this courtroom we’re dealing with whether or not my client broke the law, and I think when it comes out, you’re going to see that the evidence is not what’s in that affidavit,” said his attorney, Mark Mesler.

Court documents say Robinson allegedly stole a chainsaw from Mid-South Small Engines and then ran away.

Police say Kalb allegedly shot Robinson in the back with an illegal weapon — a shotgun sawed down to 14 inches.

Police say Robinson was found with multiple wounds and later died at the hospital.

“One shot was fired,” Mesler said. “Homicide when I was there Thursday night confirmed. It was one shot, but because it’s a shotgun the person’s injuries are more than one.”

Kalb’s attorney said in court despite the fact Robinson was running away, Kalb was indeed in fear of his life.

His attorney says Kalb is a co-owner of the store where the encounter took and has no prior record.

Prosecutors said in court they were not given enough time to contact Robinson’s family before the hearing.