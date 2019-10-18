× Authorities investigating North Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man was found dead early Friday morning.

Authorities said a neighbor found a man unresponsive inside a duplex just before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Place.

The unidentified victim was unresponsive when they arrived. In a Twitter post, authorities said he had been shot, but later told WREG’s Melissa Moon that they don’t know the exact cause of death. They did say he suffered some sort of trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said they don’t know who is responsible. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.