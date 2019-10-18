× Arkansas teacher fired after alleged sexual misconduct with student

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — An Arkansas teacher has been fired after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student.

According to Kipp Delta Public Schools, they received word of alleged sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student at KIPP Delta Collegiate High School. The student’s family was immediately notified, the teacher placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation launched.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department was also notified at that time.

After that investigation by the school the teacher was fired.

The school district did not identify the teacher in their news release.