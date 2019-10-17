× Women accused in brutal attack inside Cordova barbecue restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman required stitches and two suspects were arrested after a brutal attack inside a Cordova barbecue restaurant.

Surveillance video from the scene showed three females and a male enter One and Only BBQ at 153 Timber Creek on Oct. 13. They reportedly approached two other women before Tatsyana Davis took a swing, police said.

That’s when Marquesa Davis and another female suspect jumped in as the male kept employees from intervening in the attack.

At one point one of the victims was hit over the head with a metal wrench. She required six stitches to her head once transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have identified all of the suspects but only two —Tatsyana and Marquesa Davis — appear to have been arrested.

Both were charged with acting in concert to aggravated assault.