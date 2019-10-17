× Tennessee Department of Health reports first vaping-related death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville man has reportedly died of a respiratory illness connected to the usage of e-cigarette or vaping use, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed to CBS affiliate WTVF.

The news agency reported that this is the first death in the state.

No other information was provided about the individual, but local and state officials said they are still investigating the death.

As of October 17, 53 cases of vaping-related illness have been reported across the state.

On October 11, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were 1,299 lung injury cases in all put one state, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Approximately 26 deaths had been reported in 21 states at that time.

