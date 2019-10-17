Small Mid-South town creates haunted house to support volunteer fire department

HENNING, Tenn. — Though it’s not quite time to go trick-or-treating, it’s safe to say Halloween is in the air. One small Mid-South community is actually depending on the spooky season to help out their volunteer fire department.

About an hour outside of Memphis, residents of Henning, Tennessee, are working to cause a scare and raise some money.

Walking through the house of horrors, it’s clear Al and Dawn Stankey are fulfilling their passions. They created the haunted house in the small town in Lauderdale County.

“It’s a love,” Al Stankey said. “My side jobs and projects let us pay for this. We just ask for community support after that.”

Al, fire chief of the Henning volunteer fire department, took us through the creepy hallways, the mad scientist laboratory and operating rooms.

“We have our crazed doctors in here, so doctors come in to give you a free exam,” Al said. “You may not leave the same as you came in.”